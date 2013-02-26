UPDATE 1-Brazil bank lending growth stalls in January

* Central bank changes methodology for credit report

* Private-sector, foreign lenders trim disbursements

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lending growth in Brazil stalled in January as private-sector and foreign lenders cut loan disbursements amid stubborn delinquencies and a slower-than-expected economic recovery.

There was no growth in outstanding loans in Brazil’s banking system in January compared with the prior month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The inventory of bank loans in Brazil totaled a record 2.367 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion) last month, boosted by rising consumer lending, the bank said.

The data came as bank policymakers unveiled a series of changes to the way indicators in the credit markets are calculated, to better portray wider access to credit and lower borrowing costs.

Among the changes is a new gauge for loan defaults, with more detailed information on consumer and corporate loan trends.

In January, domestic private-sector lenders cut disbursements by 0.1 percent, while foreign banks reduced them by 1.2 percent, leading to a sharp decline in market share relative to state-run banks, the report showed. Public sector lenders boosted credit by 0.5 percent, the slowest pace in a year.

Corporate credit slid 1 percent in the month as companies remained reluctant to borrow for capital expenditures or expansion plans amid a third year of sub-par economic growth.

Consumer credit rose 1.2 percent, probably the result of resilient household income, Tulio Maciel, the head of the central bank’s economic research department, told reporters in Brasilia.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for delinquencies, reached 5.6 percent of outstanding non-subsidized loans in January, the bank said.

Delinquencies, which now lumps together subsidized and non-subsidized credit, remained stable at 3.7 percent in January for a second month.

The results reflected a hiccup in January in government efforts to bring down bank borrowing costs toward international standards in Brazil. President Dilma Rousseff set that as a goal in a country that only a year ago had borrowers paying among the world’s highest interest rates. Still, the cost of credit remained prohibitive for millions of Brazilians and access was still restrictive.

The average lending rate in the banking system rose in January for the first time in three months to 26.1 percent. The spread, or the difference between the rates banks charge for their loans and the ones they pay for deposits, climbed to 18.3 percent from a record low of 17.6 percent in December.