Brazil loan defaults rise in May, central bank says
June 23, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil loan defaults rise in May, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks rose in May for a second straight month, the latest sign that companies and individuals are struggling to remain current on their credit as Latin America’s largest economy deteriorates.

The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 4.7 percent of outstanding loans in May, compared with 4.6 percent the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday. Disbursements rose 0.7 percent in May, the report added. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

