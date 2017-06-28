(Adds comments, details on credit market trends throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 28 Loan defaults in
Brazil hit a fresh record in May, the latest evidence that the
country's harshest recession ever and fallout from a wave of
corruption probes have significantly hampered the ability of
corporate borrowers to stay current on their debt.
Loans in arrears for at least 90 days rose to the equivalent
of 5.9 percent of non-earmarked, outstanding loans in May from
5.7 percent in April, the central bank said in a report. The
number hit the highest since October and bucked two months of
stable delinquency readings.
Corporate defaults reflect the impact of protracted debt
restructurings that have extended for over two years. However,
defaults between 15 days and 90 days fell for consumers and
companies alike, a sign banks are racing to fix problematic
loans earlier than usual.
The numbers suggest that banks may not lower loan-loss
provisions as much as expected this year, as a wave of plea
deals involving large borrowers looms. Shares of Brazil's
largest lenders fell on Wednesday.
Loan book quality has suffered in the face of Brazil's
recession and "Operation Car Wash," a probe into corruption at
state firms. Firms ensnared in Car Wash have negotiated with
creditors to get debt relief as their revenue falter.
WARNING
In a recent client note, JPMorgan Securities analyst Natalia
Corfield had warned that a weak recovery could delay banks'
efforts to bolster loan book quality. Lenders have wrestled with
all-time high provisions since Brazil slumped into a deep
recession almost three years ago.
Lenders could feel the pinch of hefty fines imposed on some
clients seeking Car Wash-related plea bargains and leniency
deals, Corfield said.
The latest of them is J&F Investimentos SA, the holding
company overseeing the investments of Brazil's billionaire
Batista family - including a 42 percent stake in JBS SA
, the world's largest meatpacker.
The Batistas are in talks with banks over refinancing 30
billion reais of debt at J&F and JBS, people told Reuters this
month.
Outstanding loans totaled 3.065 trillion reais ($926
billion) in May, down 0.2 percent from the prior month and 2.6
percent over the past 12 months, the report showed.
A year ago, the default ratio was 5.8 percent. A succession
of central bank interest-rate reductions, fueled by slowing
inflation, led commercial lenders to cut the cost of borrowing
to an annual average 46.8 percent, the report showed.
($1 = 3.3114 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)