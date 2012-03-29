FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil holds long-term lending rate at 6 pct
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 6 years ago

Brazil holds long-term lending rate at 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Thursday held a key lending rate for corporate loans at 6 percent for the second quarter of 2012.

The council is the government body in charge of setting the country’s annual inflation rate targets.

Most loans by state development lender BNDES charge borrowers interest equivalent to the TJLP rate plus a spread, which together are cheaper than loans obtained by banks with the central bank.

The council, known in Brazil as CMN, has held the TJLP rate at 6 percent since July of 2009. (Reporting By Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni; editing by Andrea Evans)

