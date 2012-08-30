UPDATE 2-Brazil banks put the brakes on lending as defaults rise

* Growth in Brazil bank lending slows sharply in July

* Signals less favorable loan renegotiation dynamics

* Loan delinquencies climb, frustrating expectations

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s banks abruptly slowed the pace of loan disbursements in July as caution took center stage among private sector lenders seeking to protect earnings from near record delinquencies and a drop in borrowing costs.

Outstanding loans in the nation’s banking system rose 0.7 percent to 2.183 trillion reais ($1.06 trillion) in July from June, the slowest pace of credit expansion on a monthly basis since February, the central bank said in a report on Thursday. In the 12 months ended in July, credit grew 17.7 percent, the slowest since April 2010.

Local private sector banks drastically restricted loan origination in July as deleveraging in risky segments such as auto financing took longer than expected. State-run lenders also took a more prudent stance on disbursements, while foreign banks saw defaults soar amid a modest increase in loans.

The data signals growing caution in the sector as Latin America’s largest economy faces a second year of below-trend growth. Last month, Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco, Brazil’s top two private sector banks, cut their lending growth estimates for this year, citing an economy that is cooling not long after it had appeared to overheat.

The July number “reaffirms our view that sector fundamentals continue to deteriorate,” said Marcelo Telles, senior banking analyst with Credit Suisse Group. In an environment of low rates, stubborn defaults and flagging credit growth, it would be natural that bank profits suffer, he suggested.

Non-government local lenders trimmed disbursements by 0.1 percent last month, compared with a 0.4 percent expansion in June. State banks disbursed 1.5 percent more credit in July on a sequential basis, below June’s 2.6 percent. Foreign lenders grew disbursements by 0.6 percent, the central bank said.

This new-found caution is pitting private banks against the government, which has used state lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal to bring down the cost of credit to businesses and consumers, and boost access to credit. Disbursements fell in the first two weeks of August, in a prelude to flagging performance in credit this month, the central bank added.

A widespread decline in net interest margins, or the average rate that banks charge on loans, and interest income may be looming for banks, Telles said. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday local banks charge the highest borrowing costs in the world, which “are not at the level they should be.”

Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and raise funds from depositors, fell to 23 percent in July - the slowest reduction in five months. The average lending rate declined to 30.7 percent from 31.1 percent.

“I‘m confident that we will gradually reach spread levels that are in line with international standards,” President Dilma Rousseff said at an event in Brasilia on Thursday.

PRUDENCE

Pressure from politicians on state banks to lower borrowing costs will force private lenders to follow suit, ultimately dragging on the industry’s profits, Telles said.

Yet lenders are seeking to limit the spread declines of the prior months. In the month through Aug. 17, the spread remained stable, Tulio Maciel, the central bank’s head of economic research, said in a news conference on Thursday.

“Credit disbursements are very volatile, especially in July and August,” Maciel noted.

The central bank expects loan growth of 15 percent this year, an estimate that could be “slightly raised,” Maciel said.

Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks reached a record high for the second month in three, a sign that an abrupt economic slowdown is still offsetting the benefits of the nation’s strongest job market in decades and a series of aggressive cuts in interest rates.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely followed gauge of defaults, rose to the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding loans in July, compared with 5.8 percent in June, the central bank said. The rise in the so-called default ratio came as more consumers fell behind on their loan installment payments.

Analysts are at odds in interpreting the behavior of overdue credit, which is inconsistent with burgeoning job and household income indicators.

“While the worst in asset quality deterioration may now be behind, so far it has not shown any signs of significant improvement, which may lead market participants to believe current non-performing loan ratios are more likely to be flat through the end of the year rather than marginally better,” Telles said.

The increase in defaults took place even as households stepped up efforts to refinance overdraft, auto and other expensive types of loans. Renegotiations of such loans rose 0.1 percent in July, bucking two straight months of drops, while borrowings of secured credit such as payroll loans went up for the sixth month in a row.