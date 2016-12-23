FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil's central bank sees lending up 2 pct next year
December 23, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's central bank sees lending up 2 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank expects total outstanding credit to drop to an equivalent of 48 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, down from 49 percent in 2016, even as it sees a 2 percent expansion of local credit markets next year, central bank economist Tulio Maciel said on Friday.

Outstanding loans by public banks are expected to grow by 3 percent in 2017, while loans from local private banks should grow by 1 percent, Maciel said. Foreign private banks are expected to increase lending by 2 percent, he added. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

