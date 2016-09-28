Brazil sees bank loan disbursements shrinking this year

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank is expecting commercial lenders to cut loan disbursements by about 2 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of a 1 percent expansion.

At a news conference in Brasilia on Wednesday, central bank economist Tulio Maciel said the decline was due to a slump in forecast lending from foreign banks and slower loan disbursements by state-controlled banks. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)