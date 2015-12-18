Brazil's Levy declines to talk about his future, calls for clarity

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, an orthodox economist widely respected on Wall Street, declined on Friday to answer whether he will stay in the government amid growing speculation of his imminent departure.

In a year-end breakfast with reporters, Levy said he feels at ease with the work he has done so far and will not take any inmediate actions regarding his future. He also called on the government to be on clear on its policy priorities.