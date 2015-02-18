FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says confident Congress to back fiscal rigor
February 18, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Levy says confident Congress to back fiscal rigor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday he is confident lawmakers will support legislation to correct the country’s fiscal slippage of recent years.

Speaking to investors in New York, Levy said the government will work to meet a primary budget surplus goal of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product this year.

“I‘m very confident that we’re going to get an adequate level of support from Congress,” he said. “I‘m not pretending that you should not be worried about the fiscal situation in Brazil.” (Reporting by Herb Lash; Writing by Alonso Soto)

