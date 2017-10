BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday that the government’s fiscal adjustment should be done quickly to pave the way for faster economic growth in the future.

Speaking at an event on fiscal responsibility in Brasilia, Levy said the government is aiming for more structural changes that rein in spending in the long-run. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)