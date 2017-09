RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is taking measures to avoid an economic recession, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday.

Levy said the central bank has been successful in taming inflation expectations, but needs to remain vigilant to battle price increases. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again next week despite signs of a looming recession. (Reporting by Caio Saad; Writing by Alonso Soto)