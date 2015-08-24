FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says not planning to leave Rousseff's government
August 24, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says not planning to leave Rousseff's government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Monday dismissed speculation that he plans to quit his job following media reports of clashes with other ministers over austerity measures he is trying to push through.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Levy said members of President Dilma Rousseff’s government were working together so the country could grow again.

Levy took a leave of absence until Wednesday, fueling market rumors he could leave the government. A former International Monetary Fund official, Levy has family in Washington. (Reporting by Paul Simao; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

