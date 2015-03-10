FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says open to up income tax brackets for the poor
March 10, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Levy says open to up income tax brackets for the poor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that he is willing to consider a heftier increase in the income tax brackets, in a move that could cost the government billions of dollars in tax revenues this year.

After meeting with Senate president Renan Calheiros, Levy said the government could increase the income tax brackets for the lower wage earners, exempting some of them from the tax.

President Dilma Rousseff in January vetoed an increase of 6.5 percent in the income tax brackets, which would have raised the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.

Congress is expected to decide on the veto on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
