Brazil's Levy says any tax hikes to have minor impact on activity
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Levy says any tax hikes to have minor impact on activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Any tax increases instated as part of Brazil’s push to improve its fiscal accounts will have a “minimum impact” on economic activity, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with reporters in Brasilia, Levy added that bringing the nation’s gross debt below 50 percent of gross domestic product was “a positive long-term goal,” and expressed confidence that the nation’s sovereign credit rating would not suffer a downgrade. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Franklin Paul)

