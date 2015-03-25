FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil finance minister to resume senate talks next week
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil finance minister to resume senate talks next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday he would resume talks with the head of the senate economic affairs committee next week, as he pushes to close a budget gap that is threatening the country’s investment-grade credit rating.

Senator Delcidio Amaral added that Levy had estimated in their conversation on Wednesday that recalculating state and municipal debts could cost the federal government 3 billion reais ($952 million) this year.

$1 = 3.15 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

