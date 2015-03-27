Brazil's Levy warns of sharp slowdown in early 2015

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said he expects economic growth to have deteriorated sharply at the beginning of the year, though he expressed optimism that export performance and investment would improve.

Speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Levy also said he had spoken to many lawmakers about the importance of approving fiscal adjustment measures in order to achieve the government’s savings targets. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chris Reese)