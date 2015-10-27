FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Levy sees primary gap around 1 pct of GDP this year
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy sees primary gap around 1 pct of GDP this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s budget deficit before interest payments could reach the equivalent of around 1 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a lawmaker said the so-called primary budget deficit could be around 51.8 billion reais ($13.2 billion) this year, without taking into account money owed to state banks for the financing of some social programs.

At an event in São Paulo, Levy added that recurring expenses can still be cut more, given that the largest chunk of federal expenditures are transferred to states and municipalities. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.