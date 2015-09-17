FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Levy says government holding fast on austerity plan
September 17, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says government holding fast on austerity plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has no intention of modifying the austerity measures it proposed this week, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday, playing down media reports that negotiations with Congress could water down new taxes and spending cuts.

President Dilma Rousseff is confronting stiff opposition from lawmakers to her efforts to close a projected 2016 deficit, raising the risk of another credit downgrade after ratings agency Standard & Poor’s cut its rating to junk. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

