September 30, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil needs Congress to vote, keep budget vetos, Levy says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress needs to vote and uphold presidential vetoes averting a surge in public spending, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted last week to uphold most of those vetoes, but put off key votes including a veto preventing a big salary increase for employees in the judiciary branch of power that threatens President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to narrow a swelling budget deficit.

“The vetoes are very important,” Levy told reporters in Brazilia. “Upholding them means less taxes will have to be levied.” (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

