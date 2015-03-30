FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil wants social spending on sustainable trend, Levy says
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil wants social spending on sustainable trend, Levy says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts. No change to text of story)

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is seeking to put social expenses that are mandated by the Constitution on a sustainable trajectory for the years to come, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

The governmment’s ability to implement proactive spending policies to revive economic growth and create jobs, known more commonly as countercyclical policies, “is over,” Levy said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Renan Fagalde; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.