WRAPUP 2-Brazil prepared for another round of tax hikes as austerity steps miss

(Adds Levy’s comments on state and municipal debts)

By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil is prepared to raise taxes, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday, to shore up investor confidence and preserve its investment grade credit rating as the country’s economy moves closer to recession.

Brazil hiked import, fuel and financial taxes in January to raise 20.6 billion reais (US$7.7 billion) this year and balance accounts. Despite the increases, some of which took effect on Feb. 1, tax revenues have fallen behind expectations.

“We’re monitoring tax revenues and will take measures if needed to avoid any risk that tax collections are not sufficient for our target,” Levy told a Senate hearing as he sought support for austerity measures.

Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 2.3 billion reais ($721 million) in February, central bank data showed, compared with forecasts by analysts’ in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 billion reais surplus.

President Dilma Rousseff is faced with pulling government finances out of the red without imposing further hardships on Brazil’s middle class and businesses.

Rousseff started her second term in January with a concerted effort to stave off a credit rating downgrade after years of lavish spending failed to spur growth.

The primary budget deficit in the 12 months through February rose to 0.7 percent of GDP, drifting further away from Levy’s target for a 1.2 percent surplus.

The primary budget balance represents revenues versus expenditures before interest payments, and serves as a measure of the country’s ability to repay its debt.

Overall, when including interest payments, Brazil’s budget deficit swelled to 7.34 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the highest since at least 2002. GDP measures the value of all good and services produced in a country.

Since taking office in January, Levy has limited spending while raising taxes to help close the fiscal gap. Many of his proposals require congressional approval, and lawmakers in Rousseff’s loose governing coalition have sought to water them down or block what they say will hurt workers and businesses.

Senators have also threatened to vote on a bill later on Tuesday that would force the government to lower interest rates within 30 days on state and municipal debts with the national treasury, giving governors and mayors more money for investment.

Levy said this would cost the government about 3 billion reais this year. And he warned that without fiscal austerity, Brazil risked losing its investment-grade status.

The central bank expects Brazil’s public debt to increase to 62 percent of GDP at end-2015, up from 60.9 percent in February. (Editing by W Simon, Toni Reinhold)