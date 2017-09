SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Recent market volatility will subside as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts removing its economic stimulus, Brazil’s finance minister, Guido Mantega, said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of business leaders in Sao Paulo, Mantega said Fed officials have communicated the reduction of stimulus “poorly,” adding that market agents have expressed “anxiety” over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.