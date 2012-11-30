FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to continue stimulus after weak GDP data, says Mantega
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Brazil to continue stimulus after weak GDP data, says Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will enact more stimulus measures in the coming weeks, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday, after data showed surprisingly weak economic growth in the third quarter.

Still, the Brazilian economy is accelerating in the fourth quarter as manufacturing gains speed, Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.

He predicted the economy will grow 4 percent in 2013.

Disappointing growth in the third quarter is piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and adding to worries about the global slowdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.