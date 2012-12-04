FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mantega says Brazil economy accelerating, industry going well
December 4, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Mantega says Brazil economy accelerating, industry going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is “undoubtedly” accelerating, though not as fast as the government wanted, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday during a Senate hearing.

Mantega also said he is confident industry will continue to perform well. Earlier on Tuesday, government data showed industrial output posted its first annual increase in more than a year in October.

Mantega has promised more stimulus measures to lift an economy that has repeatedly disappointed with weaker-than-expected growth despite a string of tax and interest rate cuts.

