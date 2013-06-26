Brazil inflation under control, finances in order -Mantega

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil is under control and the government is committed to maintaining fiscal responsibility, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Mantega told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that the government will achieve a primary budget surplus of 2.3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

“Public finances are under control,” said Mantega, who on Tuesday received the public backing of President Dilma Rousseff amid speculation he was on his way out.