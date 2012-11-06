FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil govt to deduct up to $20.7 bln for fiscal goal-Mantega
November 6, 2012

Brazil govt to deduct up to $20.7 bln for fiscal goal-Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government may exclude up to 42 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in public spending from the calculation of this year’s primary budget surplus, but the exact amount will only be decided later, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The use of an alternative set of rules to calculate the primary budget surplus will likely allow President Dilma Rousseff’s government to meet its most-watched barometer of fiscal discipline after tax revenues fell short of expectations.


