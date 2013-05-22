FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's fiscal policy not fueling inflation, Mantega says
May 22, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's fiscal policy not fueling inflation, Mantega says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fiscal policy is not fueling inflation, which has increased mostly due to a temporary spike in food prices, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

“We are not conducting an inflationary fiscal policy,” said Mantega at a press conference to detail budget cuts.

The Brazilian government announced it will deduct $22 billion from its primary budget surplus target, effectively reducing a key fiscal goal that is considered a measure of a country’s ability to repay debt.

The central bank, which has increased interest rates to tame rising prices, has noted in official documents that the fiscal policy is expansionist, boosting inflation.

