Private banks keen to finance Brazil infrastructure-Mantega

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Private-sector banks are interested in financing multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects key for the Brazilian economy to grow at a faster pace in coming years, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

After meeting with investors in New York he said the government could make some adjustments to the current road concession contracts after there were no bidders for a key highway tender earlier this month.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract private capital to upgrade faulty roads, ports, railways and airports in the commodities powerhouse.