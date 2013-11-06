Brazil fiscal results to improve, but extra help needed-Mantega

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely post heftier primary surpluses in the final months of the year, but the government may need to exclude more investments from the final tally to meet its annual savings target, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Mantega also said that meeting the primary surplus goal this year will depend on the fiscal results of states and municipalities.

The primary surplus, or revenues minus expenditures before debt payments, is considered a key measure of the country’s ability to repay its debt. A rapid deterioration of the primary surplus in the last few years has raised fears that rating agencies could lower Brazil’s credit rating.