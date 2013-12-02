FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Mantega sees inflation at 4 pct over next decade
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Mantega sees inflation at 4 pct over next decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation may slow to 4 percent on average over the next 10 years, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday at a seminar in Sao Paulo.

The government targets annual inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points either way. In the 12 months through October, consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 5.8 percent.

Mantega added that Brazil’s economic growth will likely accelerate to between 3.6 and 4 percent on average from 2013 to 2022 as the government focuses on boosting investments.

In the third quarter, Brazil’s economy is seen expanding 2.5 percent over the same period a year before, Mantega said.

