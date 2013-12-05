FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to partially phase out car tax breaks, Mantega says
December 5, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil to partially phase out car tax breaks, Mantega says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is likely to partially phase out tax breaks on vehicles when it revises tax policy for the sector in January, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

The move will be discussed with automakers, Mantega said on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. Executives at Anfavea, the country’s automakers association, said on Thursday they expect the breaks to be removed and the cost of borrowing for subsidized financing to be raised as the government withdraws stimulus for the industry. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

