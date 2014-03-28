FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to achieve inflation, budget goals in 2014, Mantega says
March 28, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil to achieve inflation, budget goals in 2014, Mantega says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will close 2014 with an inflation rate that falls within the central bank’s target range and achieve its fiscal savings goal for the year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Speaking to a group of students at Sao Paulo’s Getulio Vargas Foundation business school, Mantega reiterated the government’s commitment to strong fiscal and monetary fundamentals and forecast economic growth of 4 percent per year, on average, between 2014 and 2022. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

