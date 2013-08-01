FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Mantega says drop in import duties to help industry
August 1, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Mantega says drop in import duties to help industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A drop in the tariffs of 100 imported goods will help local manufacturers obtain cheaper products and help contain inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

The government plans to let the higher duties expire in September to prevent more expensive imports from pushing up consumer prices. The tariffs on these goods will return to between 8 percent and 10 percent. A plan to raise tariffs on another 100 goods has been shelved.

The tariffs were introduced last year when the Brazilian currency was strengthening, but the real has lost 11 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Mantega said the exchange rate has been “volatile” due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy communication and that volatility will continue until the Fed starts to withdraw monetary stimulus.

The minister said he did not know if the real has weakened permanently to a new level.

Mantega denied a press report that Brazil intends to loosen its fiscal responsibility law to allow local governments to run up debt to fund public transport improvements.

