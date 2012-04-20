Mantega says Brazil may resort to capital controls

* Brazil to keep intervening in spot, future FX markets

* Brazil may resort to capital controls, prudential measures

* Brazil to call on IMF to support “defensive” measures

By Walter Brandimarte

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil will continue to intervene in foreign exchange markets and may even resort to capital controls to curb excess dollar inflows resulting from the easy money policies of the developed world, Finance Minister Guido Mantega will tell the International Monetary Fund this weekend.

Mantega will call on the IMF to support the “defensive” measures recently taken by emerging economies, the same way the fund has endorsed the expansionist policies of developed countries.

“Capital account management policies have yet to be fully accepted by the Fund as a normal part of the economic policy toolkit,” Mantega will tell the IMF’s steering committee on Saturday, according to a copy of his prepared speech.

In Brazil, he will say, the government will keep doing “whatever it judges necessary to contain excessive and volatile capital inflows through a combination of intervention in spot and future exchange markets, macroprudential measures and capital controls.”

Mantega will not be specific about which capital controls the government may adopt. In the past few months, the government has increased a financial tax on foreign borrowing, and has systematically intervened in currency markets.

The measures have successfully weakened Brazil’s currency, the real , from a 2012 peak of around 1.7 per dollar hit late in February to its current level around $1.86 per greenback.