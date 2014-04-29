FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil committed to keeping inflation within target -Mantega
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil committed to keeping inflation within target -Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation has already started to ease in April and the government is fully committed to keeping it within its target range, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Mantega told Congress inflation will be “at a much lower level” in May and June.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose 6.19 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, below economists’ forecasts but accelerating from 5.90 percent in the previous reading.

The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Most economists currently forecast inflation to end the year at or slightly above the ceiling of that target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.