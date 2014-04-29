Brazil committed to keeping inflation within target -Mantega

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation has already started to ease in April and the government is fully committed to keeping it within its target range, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Mantega told Congress inflation will be “at a much lower level” in May and June.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose 6.19 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, below economists’ forecasts but accelerating from 5.90 percent in the previous reading.

The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Most economists currently forecast inflation to end the year at or slightly above the ceiling of that target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)