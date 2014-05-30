FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Mantega says economy to improve in second quarter
May 30, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Mantega says economy to improve in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s growth will pick up in the second quarter as the global economy strengthens and inflation is expected to subside, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday following the release of first-quarter GDP data.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from January to March compared to the previous quarter, statistics agency IBGE said. That was a slower rate than the 0.4 percent posted in the fourth quarter, a number that was revised downward. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
