Brazil's Senate passes watered-down savings measure

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Tuesday approved a watered-down version of an austerity measure that curbs labor benefits as part of President Dilma Rousseff’s bid to restore investor confidence in her management of the country’s stagnant economy.

The measure, known as provisional measure 665, was supposed to save the government 9 billion reais ($2.86 billion) a year, but amendments by lawmakers reduced that to about 5 billion reais. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)