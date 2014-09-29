Brazil offers earlier tax aid to exporters ahead of elections

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will offer tax rebates for exporters beginning in October, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday, in the latest measure to help struggling businesses just days ahead of a presidential election.

After meeting with industrial leaders, Mantega said that the tax refund equivalent to 3 percent of a manufacturer’s exports will be available three months earlier than first announced. The government had originally planned to raise that refund to 3 percent in 2015 from the current 0.3 percent of exports. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)