Brazil unveils payroll, export tax changes to boost savings
February 27, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil unveils payroll, export tax changes to boost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy unveiled changes to payroll and export tax benefits on Friday that should help bolster fiscal savings, the latest measures in an austerity push aimed at improving public finances.

Levy said in a news conference in Brasilia that a reduction in payroll tax breaks for certain companies would generate about 5 billion reais ($1.75 billion) in savings for government coffers in 2015 and about 12 billion reais more in 2016.

The minister also said the government would reduce tax credits for exporters from 3 percent of foreign revenue to 1 percent in 2015 and 2016, confirming a Reuters report of the planned measures.

$1 = 2.85 reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
