Brazil's former central bank chief warns of soaring public debt
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's former central bank chief warns of soaring public debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Former Brazil’s central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, tipped as a minister in an expected Cabinet reshuffle by President Dilma Rousseff, said the public debt could rise far beyond 2002 levels if no measures are taken by the government.

Meirelles, who sources said could be invited by former president and now Cabinet minister Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to join Rousseff’s government, added that he sees no structural flaws in the Brazilian economy preventing inflation control.

Brazil’s net public debt currently stands at 35.6 percent of gross domestic product, compared to around 60 percent in 2002. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

