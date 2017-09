BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the upcoming pension system reform should set a minimum age of requirement and be valid for current workers.

When asked by local broadcaster SBT if 65 years should the appropriate age of retirement, Meirelles said: “Yes, that is the norm in most countries.” (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)