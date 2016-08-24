FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Meirelles says long-term austerity key to exit crisis
August 24, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Meirelles says long-term austerity key to exit crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Wednesday said a long-term fiscal adjustment to limit spending and reduce the debt burden is crucial for the country to pull out of a crippling crisis.

Speaking to a congressional committee debating a spending cap proposal, Meirelles said a sustained drop in structural interest rates is also key to regain investment. The structural rates are those paid by the treasury to investors who purchase its debt. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)

