BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - There is limited room for public investments in Brazil because of the current budget situation, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said at an event on Wednesday.

Brazil's swelling budget deficit has prompted the federal government to cut spending, as it seeks to regain market confidence following the country's debt rating downgrade to speculative grade last year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)