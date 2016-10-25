Spending cap already boosting Brazil's economy - Meirelles

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Economic indicators in Brazil have improved substantially thanks to a proposal to limit federal spending for at least 10 years, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday in a video published by the Presidency website.

Meirelles added that a shorter spending cap would have no effect and urged lawmakers to approve the proposal as it stands. The Lower House of Congress is expected later on Tuesday to approve the proposal and send it to the Senate. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)