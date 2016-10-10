Brazil may hike taxes if spending cap not approved -Meirelles

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government may have to raise taxes to shore up its public accounts if Congress does not approve an amendment to cap public spending, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with investors in New York, Meirelles said he is confident the spending cap will be approved in a first-round vote scheduled for later on Monday at the lower house of Congress. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)