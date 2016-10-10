FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil may hike taxes if spending cap not approved -Meirelles
October 10, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil may hike taxes if spending cap not approved -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government may have to raise taxes to shore up its public accounts if Congress does not approve an amendment to cap public spending, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with investors in New York, Meirelles said he is confident the spending cap will be approved in a first-round vote scheduled for later on Monday at the lower house of Congress. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

