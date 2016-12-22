BRIEF-Orbital Corp signs UAVE agreement with Insitu Inc
* Agreement covers supply of Insitu-Orbital UAVE N20 propulsion systems to Insitu for near term program requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 22 The current cycle of interest rate cuts in Brazil could accelerate if inflation continues to drop, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Thursday at the presidential palace.
Meirelles said the government would not extend tax breaks that expire in 2017 because it expects the economy to resume growth in the second quarter after a long recession. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.