FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brazil's Meirelles says to deliver Rio fiscal plan on Wednesday
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Meirelles says to deliver Rio fiscal plan on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Finance Ministry expects to present to President Michel Temer on Wednesday a plan to resolve a fiscal crisis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

The plan is still being discussed by federal authorities and the state of Rio de Janeiro and will need to be ratified by the Supreme Court, said Meirelles after meeting with Rio's governor Luiz Fernando Pezão. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.