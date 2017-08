BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Many aspects of Brazil's proposed pension reform are still being discussed, but political leaders are committed to approving it as soon as possible, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists at the sidelines of an event on Monday.

The government is expected to unveil a final draft of its pension reform proposal on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)