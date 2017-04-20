Brazil's Meirelles says 'positive' about pension reform

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Thursday said he was positive about the changes introduced by lawmakers to a pension reform proposal, and that the bill would probably be voted by a congressional committee within ten days.

Meirelles, speaking at an event in Washington, also said that a recent drop in the inflation rate to below the government's target allows room for the central bank to act. The central bank has cut interest rates by 3 percentage points since October. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft)