3 months ago
Brazilian economy grew in the first quarter, Meirelles says
May 12, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 3 months ago

Brazilian economy grew in the first quarter, Meirelles says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy grew in the first quarter, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles reiterated on Friday at an event celebrating the first anniversary of President Michel Temer's administration.

Meirelles listed metrics such as steel output and car sales to illustrate how the economy was exiting a deep recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter will be released on June 1. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

